Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Miami beats Virginia 10-3 at ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Del Castillo homered, Freddy Zamora drove in three runs and Miami beat Virginia 10-3 on Thursday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Anthony Vilar also had two RBIs to help the fourth-seeded Hurricanes (39-17) win their tournament opener. The winner of Friday’s matchup between Miami and fifth-seeded North Carolina will advance to the semifinals.

Zamora’s run-scoring bunt single in the fifth broke a 2-all tie and gave the Hurricanes the lead for good. Vilar’s two-run single highlighted a five-run eighth that put the game away.

Del Castillo hit a two-run homer in the first for Miami.

Jack Weiler had two RBI doubles for the ninth-seeded Cavaliers (32-24), who lost both of their tournament games.

Brian Van Belle (9-2) struck out five in seven innings for the Hurricanes.

Noah Murdock (3-6) allowed three earned runs in 4 2-3 innings for Virginia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

4:51 pm
NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

4:32 pm
Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

2:08 pm
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team
Sports

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland
News

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6
Sports

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Scroll to top
Skip to content