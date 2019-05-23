Mets add Canó (quad), McNeil (hamstring) to injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have added infielders Robinson Canó and Jeff McNeil to the 10-day injured list.

Manager Mickey Callaway announced the moves Thursday morning before the finale of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Canó strained his left quad running out a grounder in the third inning of a 6-1 win Wednesday night. He had an MRI during the game, which showed a low-grade strain.

McNeil has a tight left hamstring, which he thinks occurred while trying to steal second base in the ninth inning of a 6-5 win Tuesday. New York hasn’t sent him for any image testing, and Callaway and McNeil described the IL move as precautionary.

Luis Guillorme and Ryan O’Rourke were recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports