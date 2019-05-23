Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Manoah’s pitching leads West Virginia past Texas Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Alek Manoah’s dominance helped fourth-seeded West Virginia beat top-seeded Texas Tech 5-1 in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.

Manoah, the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, gave up one run on four hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. He won a duel with Tech’s Caleb Kilian, a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

West Virginia (36-18) advanced to Saturday’s semifinals and needs just one more win to reach Sunday’s title game. Tech (37-16) will play Kansas in an elimination game on Friday.

Tech scored first on a sacrifice fly by Brian Klein in the bottom of the third.

West Virginia bounced back in the fourth when Darius Hill tripled to score Brandon White and Marques Inman’s sacrifice fly scored Hill. The Mountaineers went up 4-1 in the eighth after Tevin Tucker’s sacrifice fly scored Kevin Brophy and White singled to score TJ Lake.

Associated Press

