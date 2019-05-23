Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hawaii Bowl returns to Christmas Eve for 2019

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Bowl will be back on Christmas Eve this year after being played on Dec. 22 last season, only the fourth time in the game’s history that it had not been held on Dec. 24.

The game will feature teams from the Mountain West Conference, the American Athletic Conference or BYU. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The game was created in 2002 after Hawaii finished the 2001 season with a 9-3 record and was not invited to a bowl game.

Louisiana Tech beat Hawaii 31-14 in last year’s game. It was Hawaii’s record eighth appearance.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

