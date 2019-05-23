Free agent Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy to visit Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will visit the Cleveland Browns, who may sign the six-time Pro Bowler.

General manager John Dorsey said Thursday that McCoy, released earlier this week by Tampa Bay in a cost-cutting move, will be at the team’s facility Friday. Dorsey announced McCoy’s impending visit at a news conference to celebrate the NFL’s decision to hold the 2021 draft in Cleveland.

The Buccaneers tried to trade McCoy but couldn’t find a team willing to take his $13 million salary. They agreed to terms with Ndamukong Suh to take his spot.

Several other teams have expressed interest in McCoy, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Cleveland already fortified its defensive front this offseason by signing free agent Sheldon Richardson to a three-year, $37 million deal, and trading for edge rusher Olivier Vernon.

McCoy had six sacks in 14 games last season and has 54 ½ in 123 career games.

