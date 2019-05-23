Former Brazil midfielder Julio Baptista retires from soccer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil midfielder Julio Baptista is retiring from soccer.

The 37-year-old Baptista, who won two Copa America titles and also played with Real Madrid and Arsenal, has been struggling with injuries.

Writing on Twitter, Baptista said it was time to start a new life.

The Brazilian started his career at Sao Paulo in 2000. Besides Madrid and Arsenal, he also played at Sevilla, Roma, Malaga and Cluj. He won the Spanish league title with Madrid in 2008.

Internationally, Baptista won the Copa America in 2004 and 2007 and the Confederations Cup in 2005 and 2009.

___

