Colombian soccer player Leidy Asprilla found dead

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police say Colombian soccer player Leidy Asprilla has been found dead, several days after she was reported missing.

Police said the striker’s body was found Wednesday on a road next to a motorcycle in Valle del Cauca region in southwestern Colombia. Prosecutors said the cause of death had yet to be determined.

The 22-year-old Asprilla played for Colombia at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Her club team was Orsomarso, which is based in the Valle del Cauca city of Palmira.

Her family had reported her missing on Sunday after she left her home in the village of El Cerrito to pick up a friend for a training session.

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

