Clemson throws 1-hitter in 7-1 victory vs Louisville at ACC

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mat Clark took a perfect game into the eighth inning, leading Clemson past Louisville 7-1 on Thursday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Clark (9-2) retired the first 22 hitters he faced before walking Alex Binelas with one out in the eighth, then lost his no-hit bid when Zach Britton led off the ninth with a homer to right.

He exited after his throwing error allowed Justin Lavey to reach and he walked Lucas Dunn. Reliever Jacob Hennessy got the final three outs to finish just the third one-hitter in tournament history.

Clark struck out three and induced 13 groundouts to help the eighth-seeded Tigers (34-24) salvage a win at the tournament and send the top-seeded Cardinals (43-15) home after going 0-2.

Kyle Wilkie and Justin Hawkins each homered and drove in three runs for Clemson.

Reid Detmers (11-3) allowed five runs and six hits with seven strikeouts for Louisville.

Associated Press

1:20 am
10:18 pm
8:52 pm
