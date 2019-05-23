Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazilian player Nikao targeted with racist slurs

SAO PAULO (AP) — Athletico Paranaense midfielder Nikao says he has been racially abused online by Spanish speaking fans since playing against an Argentine team in the Recopa Sudamericana final.

The 26-year-old Brazilian says “it is regrettable that in 2019 these things still exist. I am a very proud black man.”

The Recopa is played between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, the two most prestigious club tournaments in South America.

Copa Sudamericana champion Athletico won the first leg 1-0 on Wednesday at home in Curitiba. The second leg will be played in Buenos Aires on May 30.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

10:18 pm
Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

8:52 pm
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates
Sports

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3
Sports

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Scroll to top
Skip to content