Belk Bowl featuring ACC, SEC teams moving to New Year’s eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Belk Bowl is moving to New Year’s eve.

The annual football game which features a matchup between the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference teams will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and begin at noon Eastern time. The game will be televised by ESPN.

This is the third time the game is played on Dec. 31, but the first since 2010.

Belk Bowl executive director Danny Morrison says “we look forward to continuing our tradition of showcasing the city of Charlotte to the teams, conferences and college football fans.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

