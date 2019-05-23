Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP source: Breanna Stewart to be WNBA ambassador this season

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the details says that Breanna Stewart will act as an ambassador for the WNBA this season and be paid by the league after the reigning MVP tore her Achilles tendon over the winter and is out for the year.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because no official announcement has been made.

The league has no injury list for teams, so Seattle suspended Stewart without pay to free up a roster spot. The WNBA will pay Stewart in excess of the roughly $65,000 base salary she would have made with the Storm.

It is not known if any active players have previously been paid by the league as ambassadors.

Seattle could have kept Stewart on the active roster and paid her salary, but the Storm also lost Sue Bird indefinitely to a knee injury this week, meaning they would have started the season with only 10 healthy players.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

10:35 pm
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

4:51 pm
NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

4:32 pm
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade
Sports

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team
Sports

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland
News

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

Scroll to top
Skip to content