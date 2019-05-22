Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

White Sox turn triple play against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have turned a triple play against the Houston Astros.

It came in the third inning Wednesday night with runners on first and second. Jake Marisnick hit a grounder down the line to third baseman Yoan Moncada, who stepped on the base for the first out. He threw to Yolmer Sanchez at second, and Sanchez threw it to Jose Abreu at first, where the ball just beat Marisnick.

It was the first triple play in the majors this season and Chicago’s first since July 8, 2016, against Atlanta. Houston last hit into a triple play on April 19, 2018, against the Mariners.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

10:17 am
Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

1:20 am
Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

8:03 pm
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress
Sports

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance
Sports

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory
Sports

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Scroll to top
Skip to content