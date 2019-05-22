Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

At look around the majors today

NEW YORK (AP) _ In a rematch of opening-day starters in New York, Max Scherzer, the 2016 and ’17 NL Cy Young Award winner, starts for Washington and Jacob deGrom, the 2018 NL Cy Young winner, starts for the Mets. The Mets won the opener 2-0 as deGrom struck out 10 and walked one in six innings, allowing six hits.

Scherzer gave up two runs and two hits in 7 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking three. Robinson Canó homered in the first and added an RBI single in the eighth against reliever Matt Grace.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ Cole Hamels takes the mound for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, his first career start against Philadelphia, the team that signed him as a first-round pick in the 2002 amateur draft. Hamels was 114-90 for the Phillies from 2006-15, helping Philadelphia win the 2008 World Series and the 2009 NL pennant. He was traded to Texas in July 2015 and to the Cubs last July. Rookie Cole Irvin will start for the Phillies.

_ Milwaukee’s Zach Davies gets the start when the Brewers host Cincinnati. Davies’ 1.54 ERA is second in the major leagues behind the 1.52 for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu (hee-YUHN’-jihn YOO). Luis Castillo will start for the Reds. He’s third in the NL with a 1.90 ERA.

_ Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill will face Rays right-hander Ryne Stanek (STAN’-ehk) in the finale of a two-game series at Tampa. The Dodgers beat the Rays 7-3 last night. L.A.’s Cody Bellinger has hit 17 homers in the Dodgers’ first 48 games, one shy of the team record set by Gil Hodges in 1951 and matched by Raúl Mondesi (MAHN’-deh-see) in 1999. Roy Campanella had 17 through 48 games in 1953 and 1955, and Duke Snider also reached that figure in 1955.

_ Braves lefty Max Fried makes his fifth road start in San Francisco. Fried pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings against Milwaukee on May 17. Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija (suh-MAHR’-juh) makes his first start against Atlanta since 2017. Samardzija threw a season-low 68 pitches in 5 1/3 innings in his most recent start against Arizona on May 17.

NFL-OWNERS MEETING

NFL owners to consider tweaking pass interference reviews

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) _ NFL owners meeting Wednesday will consider a proposal to refine the new rule that allows challenges involving pass interference. Owners voted in March to allow interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay as a one-year experiment. The tweak proposed this week would take the decision to review pass interference in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of the officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would require a coach’s challenge, too.

Under the rule adopted in March, in the final two minutes only officials in the booth can stop the game for reviews involving pass interference, as is the case with other reviewable plays.

Owners are expected to vote on whether to let the NFL competition committee decide on changing the rule after it discusses the subject with the league’s coaches. Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay who is a member of the committee said the group has conference calls with coaches scheduled for early June.

Owners will also consider a proposal to exempt Hail Mary passes so they’re not reviewable. That would require the league coming up with the definition of a Hail Mary.

Future host sites for the draft will also be discussed. The 2020 draft will be in Las Vegas, the new home of the Raiders.

NASCAR-INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega

UNDATED (AP) _ NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion. The International Speedway Corp. owns some of the most well-known car racing facilities in the United States, including the Daytona International Speedway and in Florida, where it’s based, and Talladega (tal-uh-DEE’-guh) Superspeedway in Alabama.

The deal is expected to close this year.

SPORTS BETTING

Borgata casino unveils $12M sports bet, nightspot project

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Borgata casino is investing $12 million in a new sports betting and entertainment project. The casino says they will open a sports bar and sports betting facility named Moneyline Bar & Book on June 29.

The project will add sports betting capacity along with self-service betting kiosks to Borgata’s existing race and sports book, which will remain in operation and continue taking sports bets along with horse wagering.

Since sports betting began in New Jersey in June, nearly $2.64 billion has been wagered in the state on sports.