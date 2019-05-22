Update on the latest in sports:

NBA PLAYOFFS-RAPTORS/BUCKS

Raptors square series

TORONTO (AP) _ The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals are all tied up at two games apiece following the Raptors’ second straight win in Toronto.

Kyle Lowry nailed three of the Raptors’ 14 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 25 points to lead a balanced attack in a 120-102 rout of the Bucks. Norm Powell came off the bench to hit four 3s and score 18 points for Toronto, while Marc Gasol added 17.

Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 7-2 at home this postseason.

Khris Middleton had a game-high 30 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) added 25 for the Bucks, but Nikola Mirotic was the only other Milwaukee player to score more than seven.

Game 5 is Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks took the first two games of the series.

NBA-ROOKIE TEAM

Doncic, Young unanimous NBA All-Rookie first-teamers

NEW YORK (AP) _ Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young are unanimous first-team picks for the NBA All-Rookie team.

Doncic averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists in 72 games for the Mavericks this season. Young ranked fourth overall in the league with 8.1 assists per game while averaging 19.1 points in 81 games.

Also making the first team were Suns center Deandre Ayton, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson and Kings forward Marvin Bagley III. Ayton was the first overall pick last year.

Rookie of the year will be announced at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles on June 24.

NHL PLAYOFFS-BLUES/SHARKS

Blues reach final for first time in 49 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues were the NHL’s worst team on January 2 at 15-18-4. On Saturday, the Blues will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final in Boston against the Bruins.

The Blues closed out the Western Conference final in Game 6 with a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. David Perron (peh-RAHN’) had a goal and an assist to back rookie Jordan Binnington, who stopped 25 shots in his team-record 12th win. Perron opened the scoring 92 seconds into the game with help from Ryan O’Reilly, who set up three goals. Vladimir Tarasenko’s power-play goal made it 2-0 later in the first period.

Brayden Schenn also had a power-play goal for the Blues, who broke it open when Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev tallied in the final seven minutes.

Binnington blanked the Sharks after Dylan Gambrell got the Sharks within 2-1 early in the second period.

The Blues are in the Cup final for the first time since 1970, when they were swept by the Bruins. St. Louis went to the final in their first three series without winning a game.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks bop Birds again

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees had another productive evening at Camden Yards, reaching double-digits in runs for the second straight night.

Clint Frazier homered twice and had a career-high five RBIs as the Yankees blasted the Orioles, 11-4. Gary Sánchez contributed a three-run drive for the Yankees, who erased a 6-1 deficit in Monday’s 10-7 win at Baltimore.

New York made it easy for Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) to win his sixth consecutive start and increase his major league-leading victory total at 9-1. The right-hander pitched only five innings and left with a 9-3 lead.

David Hale worked the four innings to earn his first save since 2010 at Class A.

The Yankees are 8-2 against the Orioles this season, outscoring them 73-40 and going 5-0 at Camden Yards.

Also around the majors:

_ Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to lead the Astros to a 5-1 win over the White Sox. Verlander improved to 8-1 by allowing one hit and walking one in eight innings for his fourth straight win, losing the no-hitter when Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) homered in the seventh. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) hit a solo shot to give the Astros home runs in 18 straight games, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history.

_ Marwin Gonzalez launched a two-run homer and drove in three as the sizzling Twins dumped the Angels, 8-3. Luis Arraez added a solo blast in Minnesota’s seventh victory in eight games. Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco each collected two RBIs to back Michael Pineda (pih-NAY’-duh), who spotted Los Angeles a 3-0 lead before working six innings to get the win.

_ Rowdy Tellez homered twice and had five RBIs as the Blue Jays clobbered the Red Sox, 10-3. Tellez got the Blue Jays on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run shot off the third-deck façade above right field, one pitch before Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) went deep. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs and Brandon Drury was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Toronto tied its highest-scoring output this season.

_ The Athletics picked up their fifth win in a row as pinch-hitter Mark Canha’s two-run homer off struggling Trevor Bauer in the third inning led a 5-3 victory over the Indians. Canha replaced injured slugger Khris Davis and connected off Bauer, who needed 123 pitches to complete six innings. Jurickson Profar (JUR’-ihk-suhn PROH’-fahr) homered in the eighth as Oakland improved to 7-1 against AL Central teams this season.

_ Lance Lynn allowed two runs and just five singles over seven innings of his 200th career start as the Rangers earned a 5-3 decision over the Mariners. Shawn Kelley earned the save hours after learning that two lumps removed from his throat last week were benign. Nomar Mazara had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice in the Rangers’ sixth win in seven games.

_ Clayton Kershaw took a shutout into the seventh inning and the Dodgers won for the sixth time in seven games by knocking off the Rays, 7-3. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner wound up allowing two runs, six hits, one walk and had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Los Angeles has won 15 consecutive regular season games started by Kershaw.

_ Eric Hosmer’s two-run, opposite-field home run off Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) highlighted a three-run sixth in the Padres’ 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. Winning pitcher Matt Strahm allowed solo homers to Eduardo Escobar and John Ryan Murphy among his four hits in six innings. Greinke recorded his 2,500th career strikeout in the fourth inning and was working on a one-hit shutout when he ran into trouble in the sixth.

_ The Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to pull out a 3-2 win against the Phillies. Kris Bryant had three hits and scored twice, tying the game when he beat a throw to the plate. Pinch-hitter Javier Báez won it with an RBI single to complete the rally after the Cubs coughed up a ninth-inning lead against Philadelphia on Monday.

_ Sonny Gray and three Cincinnati relievers combined on a six-hitter in a 3-0 shutout of the Brewers. Gray tied his season high with nine strikeouts over six innings of his first win as a Red. It was the major league-leading seventh shutout for the Reds as the Brewers were blanked for the first time this season

_ German (hehr-MAHN’) Márquez struck out seven while scattering three hits over eight dominant innings of the Rockies’ 5-0 shutout of the Pirates. Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-5 for Colorado, including a two-run triple that helped the Rockies stop a four-game skid. Trevor Story homered for the second straight game when his shot to deep left field glanced off the glove of leftfielder Bryan Reynolds and into the seats.

_ The Giants were able to celebrate a 4-3 win over the Braves after Joe Panik hit a game-ending two-run single off Atlanta closer Luke Jackson with two outs in the ninth. Panik and Buster Posey had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which had scored just four runs in losing its previous four meetings with Atlanta. The Giants rallied after Braves starter Julio Teheran struck out six and gave up three hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings.

_ The Mets pulled out a 6-5 win over the Nationals on Amed Rosario’s infield single with two out in the bottom of the ninth. Pete Alonso set a club record for homers by a rookie before the All-Star break when he tied the game with a solo blast in the eighth. Zack Wheeler gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings for the Mets, who have won two straight since a five-game slide.

_ The Marlins blew a 4-2 lead in the ninth before Chad Wallach hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning to send Miami past the Tigers, 5-4. Harold Ramirez and Brian Anderson also homered for the Marlins, who have won four straight since a seven-game losing streak. Detroit forced extra innings by scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the ninth, a rally that included an error, two replay reversals and the ejection of Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers’ Urías reinstated from administrative leave

UNDATED (AP) _ The Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen has become deeper after Julio Urías was reinstated by Major League Baseball today.

Urias was placed on leave for seven days while MLB officials looked into his May 13 arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t rule out Urías from pitching Wednesday night in the series finale with the Rays. Roberts added that the team expects him to be a factor against the Pirates this weekend.

Police said Urías was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall but police did not release details. Urías addressed his teammates for about five minutes in the clubhouse before the series opener at Tampa Bay.

In other major league news:

_ The Angels have placed Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle suffered while trying to beat out an infield hit during Monday’s loss to Minnesota. Simmons was leading the majors with 44 hits since April 15, batting .341 in that span. The Angels have called up Luis Rengifo (rehn-HEE’-foh) from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the roster spot.

_ Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) was scratched from the Brewers’ lineup Monday against Cincinnati because of back spasms. Yelich leads the major leagues with 19 home runs and is batting .325 with 41 RBIs in 44 games, including 42 starts. He has missed parts of seven games because of back problems.

_ Tonight’s game between the Cardinals and Royals has been postponed in St. Louis due to a severe weather threat. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader for Wednesday.

NFL-NEWS

Edelman gets extension

UNDATED (AP) _ A person familiar with the situation says the New England Patriots have reached an agreement on a two-year extension with receiver Julian Edelman.

The source says the deal is worth $18 million and includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million in guaranteed money.

Edelman had 74 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns last season after missing the four games for violating the league’s performance enhancers policy. He missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

_ All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner says he plans to be at the team’s voluntary OTAs this week but won’t participate in drills while awaiting a new contract. Wagner’s contract is up after next season and he indicated there had been preliminary talks regarding a new deal.

_ Packers safety Josh Jones did not participate in voluntary OTAs Tuesday amid reports he wants to be traded. Jones has been a regular part of the Packers’ defense as a safety and linebacker since being taken in the 2017 draft. But Green Bay signed veteran Adrian Amos in free agency and traded up in the first round to select fellow safety Darnell Savage.

_ Bills tight end Tyler Kroft is out indefinitely with a broken foot that will require surgery. There is no timetable on the return of Kroft, who became Buffalo’s top tight end when former starter was released Charles Clay this spring. The 26-year-old Kroft had signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract in free agency.

_ The Buccaneers have released the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, describing the move as a mutual agreement after nine seasons. The third overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft was due to make $13 million next season, but none of it was guaranteed.

_ League owners will consider a tweak to pass interference challenges when they meet Wednesday in Florida, where they could also announce locations for upcoming drafts. Owners voted in March to allow interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay as a one-year experiment. The new proposal would take the decision to review pass interference in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of the officials and put the onus on coaches.

_ A female hitchhiker who accused former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. of raping her has testified that she did not flee or defend herself because he had threatened to kill her. Winslow’s attorneys said the two had consensual sex after he picked her up and suggested she had a drinking problem. The woman is the first of five accusers expected to take the stand against Winslow, who is accused of raping three women and exposing himself to two others.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-DONAHUE-CANCER

Donahue home after cancer surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Former UCLA football coach Terry Donahue has undergone cancer surgery.

The university says the winningest football coach in Bruins and Pac-12 history was released from UC San Diego’s Jacobs Medical Center on Tuesday, four days after having surgery. Donahue will soon begin chemotherapy.

UCLA didn’t disclose what type of cancer Donahue has and says his family is requesting privacy.

Donahue had a record of 151-74-8 coaching the Bruins from 1976 to 1995.

FIGURE SKATING-COUGHLIN-ABUSE

Ex-partner of Coughlin says she was abused by him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A former skating partner of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin has accused him in a series of social media posts of sexually assaulting her over a 2-year period.

Bridget Namiotka said on Facebook that Coughlin hurt “at least 10 people,” and that she was among them. She skated with Coughlin from 2004, when she was 14, through the 2007 season.

Coughlin died by suicide in January at his father’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.

MICHAEL PHELPS-AWARD

Phelps receiving Ruderman Award

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Swimmer Michael Phelps has been given the fifth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion on Tuesday night in Boston.

Phelps received the award for sharing his story of depression and raise awareness of mental health issues. His bout with depression reached its nadir in 2014 after a second DUI arrest. That’s when the most decorated Olympian of all time checked himself into a rehabilitative center in a desperate effort to make sense of it all.

Phelps says the treatment he received — and continues to receive — charted his post-Olympic course.

He credits it with changing and saving his life.