Sarri to discuss future with Chelsea after Europa final

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will discuss his future with the club after next week’s Europa League final against Arsenal.

Sarri led the team to third place in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

With two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, Sarri says he will speak to the club after next Wednesday’s final “to know if they are happy with me.”

The former Napoli coach has been linked with a return to Italy to fill the vacant job at Juventus.

Sarri says he is “very, very happy but we have to discuss the situation. It’s normal. You have to discuss things with the club.”

