Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Raiders sign free agent tight end Erik Swoope

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent tight end Erik Swoope.

The Raiders released quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday to make room on the 90-man roster.

Swoope had eight catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last season with Indianapolis. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2014 after playing college basketball at Miami. He has 23 career catches for 384 yards and four TDs in 24 games.

Jones’ departure leaves Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman as the backups to Derek Carr.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

10:17 am
Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

1:20 am
Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

8:03 pm
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress
Sports

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance
Sports

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory
Sports

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Scroll to top
Skip to content