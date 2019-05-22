Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ohio State beats No. 2 seed Michigan 2-1 in Big Ten tourney

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dillon Dingler broke open a tie game with an RBI single in the eighth inning and Ohio State beat Michigan 2-1 on Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

Three pitchers combined to toss a one-hitter for the Buckeyes (32-24).

Michigan (38-17) took a 1-0 lead into the eighth inning, but freshman Zach Dezenzo scored on Matt Carpenter’s grounder to tie it. Dingler gave the Buckeyes the lead, and Andrew Magno pitched two scoreless innings of relief for his 11th save.

Redshirt freshman Seth Lonsway struck out six in 5 1/3 innings for Ohio State, and Will Pfenning (2-3) got the win after retiring five batters.

Karl Kauffmann (8-6) took the loss despite letting up just three hits in eight innings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

10:17 am
Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

1:20 am
Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

8:03 pm
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress
Sports

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance
Sports

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory
Sports

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Scroll to top
Skip to content