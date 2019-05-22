Notre Dame’s Brey: Transferring players need ‘deterrent’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey says the NCAA is granting too many waivers that allow players who transfer to compete immediately, calling the requirement that players sit out a year a useful “deterrent” to players switching schools.

Brey made his comments Wednesday at a meeting of the Knight Commission, a nonprofit that pushes for reform in college sports. While the commission has not taken a position on transfer waivers, it often advocates for players being given more freedom to pursue their professional ambitions.

Brey says he believes players should be free to transfer and it’s up to coaches to make their players want to stay, but he says the ease of getting a waiver makes players “more apt to want to go.”

Brey also says he would like to see schools get tougher on coaches when NCAA violations occur on their watch. And he says coaches should do a better job policing their own behavior.

