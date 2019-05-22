Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Maximum Security breezes through workout at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Maximum Security has breezed through four furlongs at Monmouth Park.

The track says the 3-year-old was timed in 53.80 seconds on Wednesday during a leisurely workout.

Trainer Jason Servis didn’t immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment. Servis hasn’t indicated where Maximum Security will race next.

Monmouth Park officials hope Maximum Security runs in either the Pagasus or the Haskell Invitational, both at the Jersey Shore track. The Pegasus is in June and the Haskell in July.

Maximum Security arrived at Monmouth Park on May 7, three days after becoming the first horse to be disqualified after finishing first in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby.

Servis trained him for one day and then decided to give the colt more rest.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

10:17 am
Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

1:20 am
Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

8:03 pm
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress
Sports

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance
Sports

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory
Sports

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Scroll to top
Skip to content