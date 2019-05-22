Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Maryland beats Illinois 6-2 in Big Ten opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maxwell Costes and Justin Vought each hit two-run homers in the eighth inning and Maryland beat third-seeded Illinois 6-2 on Wednesday in the opener of the Big Ten Tournament.

Michael Massey pulled the Fighting Illini into a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning before Maryland took the lead in the eighth. Costes and Vought drilled homers to left off of reliever Sean Leland (6-3), who took the loss for Illinois (36-19) after allowing four runs in just 21 pitches.

Hunter Parsons (10-3) let up one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings for the sixth-seeded Terps (29-27). Parsons threw 123 pitches in the win, potentially limiting his availability should Maryland continue to advance.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

10:17 am
Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

1:20 am
Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

8:03 pm
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress
Sports

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance
Sports

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory
Sports

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Scroll to top
Skip to content