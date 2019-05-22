Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Marseille coach Garcia to leave at the end of the season

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Rudi Garcia will leave at the end of a disappointing season for the former European champions.

Garcia told a press conference on Wednesday that club president Jacques Henri Eyraud has accepted his decision.

Marseille, the only French club to win the Champions League back in 1993, failed in its bid to qualify for Europe’s top competition next season and did not even get a spot in the Europa League.

Garcia’s contract had been extended in October until 2021 after he led the team to the 2018 Europa League final. In a stark contrast, Marseille earned only one point in the group stage this season.

The southern club also lost 13 matches in the French league and conceded 52 goals, its worst total in more than 30 years. In addition, Marseille lost all of its matches against the top three teams.

Garcia’s final game in charge will be against Montpellier on Friday on the league’s final day.

