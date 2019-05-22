Huskers strike early, beat Gophers 8-2 in Big Ten Tournament

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach’s bases-loaded double highlighted Nebraska’s five-run third inning, and the fifth-seeded Cornhuskers went on to beat No. 4 seed Minnesota 8-2 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Matt Waldron (6-3) scattered six singles, walked none and struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings as the Cornhuskers (29-20) won for the fifth time in six games. They’ll play eighth-seeded Iowa on Thursday night.

Angelo Altavilla tripled in two runs to help Nebraska get out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and Schwellenbach broke open the game in the third.

The Gophers loaded the bases loaded with one out in the eighth, but reliever Robbie Palkert got Eli Wilson to line out and struck out Cole McDevitt.

Minnesota starter Patrick Fredrickson (2-4) allowed eight runs, six earned, in 2 2/3 innings. The defending tournament champion Gophers (26-26) play top-seeded Indiana in an elimination game Thursday.

Associated Press

