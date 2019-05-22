Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Garcia earns 2 wins to reach Strasbourg quarterfinals

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia earned two wins Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament.

The Frenchwoman first finished off her first-round match with Shelby Rogers, which had been suspended on Monday, then beat Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2, 6-3 in the afternoon.

“I feel good. This morning, I was ready for a long day,” Garcia said. “I was just focused on my first match, my last set, actually. I’m very happy with the way we managed the day at the office today.”

Garcia will face teenager Marta Kostyuk for a semifinal spot.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka also advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over qualifier Laura Siegemund.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

10:17 am
Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

1:20 am
Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

8:03 pm
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress
Sports

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance
Sports

Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory
Sports

Marquez quiets Pirates as Rockies roll to 5-0 victory

Scroll to top
Skip to content