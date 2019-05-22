Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former Olympic swimming champion Meilutyte retires at 22

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Former Olympic swimming champion Ruta Meilutyte has retired at the age 22 while facing questions for missing three doping tests.

The Lithuanian Swimming Federation says Meilutyte wants to focus on her studies and other interests.

At 15, Meilutyte won gold in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2012 London Olympics and added world championship gold a year later.

She missed out on a medal at the 2016 Olympics and has had a mixed record at major championships since. Meilutyte hasn’t competed since winning silver in the 50 breaststroke at the short-course world championships in December.

She was facing a potential one-year ban after the federation said she failed to give accurate whereabouts information to drug testers three times in 12 months.

