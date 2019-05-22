Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Falcons lose DE Means for 2019 with Achilles tendon injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means will miss the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

Means was a part-time starter in 2018 and hurt in Monday’s organized team activities (OTAs) practice, which was closed to reporters. The team announced the injury on Tuesday.

Means started in four of his eight games with the Falcons in 2018. He had 14 tackles and one sack.

The 28-year-old Means signed a one-year, $805,000 deal with a $90,000 signing bonus with Atlanta for the 2019 season on Feb. 13.

Vic Beasley Jr. and Takkarist McKinley are expected to open training camp at the top of Atlanta’s depth chart at defensive end. Adrian Clayborn also returned to Atlanta as a free agent after one season with New England.

Means was a fifth-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2013. He also has played with Baltimore and Philadelphia.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

