Dortmund signs Thorgan Hazard from Gladbach

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has strengthened its squad by signing Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard from Bundesliga rival Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Dortmund, which signed Germany defender Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim on Tuesday, says the 26-year-old Hazard has signed a contract through June 2024.

Sporting director Michael Zorc says Hazard “has consistently proven his class in recent years.”

Hazard scored 13 goals in 35 games for Gladbach last season, setting up 12 more. Since arriving initially on loan from Chelsea in 2014, Hazard scored 46 goals and set up 44 more in 182 competitive games.

Hazard says “now was exactly the right time to take the next step in my career.”

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

