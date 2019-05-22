Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Couple who accused Georgia Tech’s Pastner charged

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple who accused Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault is facing more criminal charges.

The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson reports that prosecutors in Oro Valley, Arizona, charged Ron Bell on Friday with providing false information to law enforcement and facilitation of a fraud scheme practice.

An arrest warrant has been issued for his fiancée, Jennifer Pendley.

Both are already facing counts related to an alleged scheme to extort Pastner.

Pastner, a former University of Arizona assistant coach, and the couple have been entangled in litigation since January 2018.

Pastner sued them for blackmail and for defamation, saying they falsely accused him of breaking NCAA rules. In their countersuit, they claimed he sexually assaulted Pendley in 2016.

A witness for the couple later recanted.

Associated Press

