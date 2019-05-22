Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazil’s Athletico tops River Plate in 1st leg of Recopa

SAO PAULO (AP) — Marco Ruben scored in the 25th minute and Brazil’s Athletico beat Argentina’s River Plate 1-0 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final.

The Recopa is played between the winners of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, the two most prestigious club tournaments in South America.

The match was played in Southern Brazilian city of Curitiba.

The efforts of Copa Libertadores winners River Plate to tie the match in the second half were halted by a red card to defender Milton Casco at 76 minutes.

Athletico is seeking only its second international trophy in its history.

The second leg will be played in Buenos Aires at the Monumental de Nunez stadium on May 30.

Associated Press

