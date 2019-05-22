Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bleday has 5 hits, Vanderbilt rolls to 11-1 win over Auburn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — JJ Bleday had five hits, Mason Hickman threw six stellar innings and top-seeded Vanderbilt cruised to an 11-1 win over No. 8 seed Auburn on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Vanderbilt (46-10) rolled to a SEC regular-season title with 23 league wins and kept the momentum going in Hoover. The game ended after eight innings because of the tournament’s 10-run rule.

Bleday and Pat DeMarco both hit two doubles for Vanderbilt, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the third inning. Stephen Scott had five RBIs and hit a solo homer. Hickman (7-0) struck out nine batters.

Auburn (33-24) managed just two hits. Kyle Gray (2-4) took the loss on the mound, giving up one run over 1 1/3 innings.

Vanderbilt will play the winner of the Mississippi State-LSU game on Thursday. Auburn will face the loser.

Associated Press

