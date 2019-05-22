Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
BC upsets top-seed Louisville at ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dan Metzdorf threw a three-hitter, Jake Alu drove in three runs and Boston College beat top-seeded Louisville 5-1 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The 12th-seeded Eagles (31-26) won twice in two days to advance from their three-team round-robin pool into Saturday’s semifinals. BC beat eighth-seeded Clemson 7-5 a day earlier before stunning the Cardinals (43-14).

Metzdorf (8-2) struck out seven with four walks and allowed only one extra-base hit during his first career complete game. He got plenty of offensive support from Alu, who had a two-run single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the eighth.

Gian Martinelli and Joe Suozzi had run-scoring singles during a two-run seventh after the Cardinals closed to 2-1 on Logan Wyatt’s RBI groundout.

Louisville has the tournament’s top seed for the third time in five years, but has yet to win the championship.

Associated Press

