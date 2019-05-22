Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Asian Games gold medalist tests positive for doping with EPO

MONACO (AP) — Asian Games steeplechase champion Hossein Keyhani has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for EPO.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Keyhani was sent a “notice of allegation” about his disciplinary case. He faces a ban of up to four years for doping.

The 29-year-old Iranian won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at last year’s Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. He is currently ranked No. 24 in the world.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

