AP Source: Michigan hires Juwan Howard as basketball coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Juwan Howard is coming back to Michigan.

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Howard has agreed to a five-year deal to take over as coach of his alma mater. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the announcement had not been made.

Michigan is giving the former Fab Five star his first shot to be a head coach other than during the NBA’s summer league. The Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game twice, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five’s Final Four banners from Crisler Arena as part of self-imposed sanctions that stemmed from one of the NCAA’s largest financial scandals.

