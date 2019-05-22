Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Another athlete slams testosterone rules, refuses medication

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Another Olympic medalist has criticized the IAAF’s testosterone regulations and is refusing to take hormone-reducing medication.

Margaret Wambui of Kenya, who won bronze in the 800 meters behind Caster Semenya at the 2016 Olympics, says she is affected by the new rules but won’t take “any type of medication” to lower her natural testosterone. She calls it “wrong” for the IAAF to ask athletes to alter “our natural body function.”

Semenya, a two-time Olympic 800-meter champion, lost her case against the IAAF, allowing track’s governing body to implement testosterone limits in races from 400 meters to one mile.

Wambui says she is considering switching to the 100 and 200 meters, events not affected by the rules.

Semenya also says she won’t take medication and has entered a 3,000-meter race in the United States next month.

Associated Press

