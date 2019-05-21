Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wagner present, but not participating at Seahawks OTAs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner will be present for the Seattle Seahawks’ optional offseason activities.

Just don’t expect him to take part.

That was the message from the All-Pro middle linebacker Tuesday as Seattle continued the first week of organized team activities. Wagner’s contract is up after next season and he indicated there had been preliminary talks regarding a new deal.

Wagner’s decision doesn’t go as far as creating the distraction of a contract holdout but it does make it clear he doesn’t intend to take any risks until he has a new deal.

Wagner has his eyes on the contract signed by C.J. Mosley with the New York Jets this offseason that averages $17 million per season.

