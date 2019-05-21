Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US to host Cuba on Oct. 11, Canada on Nov. 15

MIAMI (AP) — The United States will host Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15 in the first CONCACAF Nations League.

CONCACAF said Tuesday that the Americans, seeded in Group A, will play at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.

Sites have not been determined.

Other Nations League groups are:

B — Bermuda, Mexico, Panama

C — Martinique, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago

D — Costa Rica, Curacao, Haiti

The top team in each League A group advances to the semifinals in March, and the last-place team is relegated to League B.

The U.S. intends to play exhibitions on the September FIFA dates for national teams.

