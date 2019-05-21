Update on the latest in sports:

NBA PLAYOFFS

Raptors host Game 4

TORONTO (AP) _ The Raptors hosts the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 tonight in the Eastern Conference NBA finals. The Bucks lead 2-1.

The Raptors’ Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard played a playoff career-high 52 minutes in Toronto’s double-overtime victory over the Bucks on Sunday. With Leonard battling fatigue, the Raptors will try to even the series tonight.

Leonard isn’t just an offensive force. A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, he helped limit Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) to 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in Game 3. Sunday marked the sixth time in 15 playoff games with Toronto that Leonard has scored 35 or more.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Blues hope to advance to finals

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Jaden Schwartz is on a scoring run that has the St. Louis Blues dreaming big. Schwartz’s hat trick in Game 5 on Sunday helped give the Blues a 3-2 series lead against the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference NHL final and set the single-season franchise record for playoff wins. The Blues could advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1970 when they host Game 6 tonight in St Louis.

Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko (tehr-uh-SENK’-oh) have played huge roles in the Blues’ playoff success — but not necessarily in the way that was expected. Tarasenko has come up with more big assists than goals against the Sharks, while Schwartz has found a scoring touch that eluded him during the regular season.

Reaching the Stanley Cup final would mark a huge comeback for the Blues, who were at the bottom of the NHL standings in early January.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Verlander seeks fourth straight

UNDATED (AP) _ Houston ace Justin Verlander will look for his fourth straight win and the seventh in eight starts when he faces the Chicago White Sox tonight in the second game of a four-game series. Verlander has dominated in his last two outings against Texas and Detroit, allowing one run and three hits while striking out 17 in 14 innings.

In other MLB action:

_ Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán seeks to win his sixth consecutive start tonight against the last-place Orioles. The major league leader in victories, Germán has a chance to join Tommy John, Herb Pennock and Jack Chesbro as the only Yankees to notch nine wins by the end of May. Baltimore will counter with rookie Davis Hess, who has gone seven straight starts without a victory, including two losses to New York during that span.

_ Clayton Kershaw will make his second career start against Tampa Bay. He beat the Rays 8-2 at Dodger Stadium in August of 2013, allowing two runs — one earned — and three hits in eight innings.

_ Arizona’s Zack Greinke needs three strikeouts for 2,500 when he faces San Diego tonight. He is 13-and-2 in 24 starts against the Padres.

_ Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher Trevor Cahill has allowed 14 home runs, which is tied for most in the majors, going into tonight’s start at home against Minnesota.

_ The Detroit Tigers host the first of three against the Miami Marlins, who are coming off of a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.

_ The Phillies have won four straight heading into the second game of a three-game series against the Cubs. Zach Eflin is trying for his fourth win in five starts for the Phillies, while the Cubs’ Jose Quintana has lost two straight starts after going 4-0 in his previous five.

_ Eric Fedde makes his first start of the season for the Washington Nationals after five relief appearances, while the New York Mets’ Zack Wheeler tries to rebound from a 7-6 loss in Washington last Thursday, when he gave up a career-high 11 hits over six innings.

_ Eduardo Rodriguez of the Red Sox hasn’t given up a home run in five straight starts, and he tries to keep that streak alive tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays.

_ Braves righthander Julio Teheran makes his first start against San Francisco since 2013. Teheran is going for back-to-back wins after ending a three-game losing streak with five scoreless innings against St. Louis.

_ Michael Wacha is on the mound for the Cardinals as they open a Show-Me-State series in St. Louis against the Kansas City Royals, who are starting Homer Bailey.

_ Chris Bassitt of the Athletics, who’s an Ohio native, brings his 1.93 ERA into tonight’s game in Cleveland against the Indians, who are starting righthander Trevor Bauer.

_ The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game road trip at Pittsburgh with righthander German Marquez opposing Pirates righty Chris Archer.

_ Lefty Gio Gonzalez, who’s 2-and-0 with a 1.69 ERA since being reunited with the Brewers, is on the mound tonight for the start of a two-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds.

_ Veteran lefty Tommy Milone is set to make his first start of the season for the Seattle Mariners tonight against the Texas Rangers. After seven seasons with five teams, Milone signed a minor league deal with the Mariners in December.