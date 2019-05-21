Update on the latest in sports:

NBA PLAYOFFS-WARRIORS-TRAIL BLAZERS

Warriors beat Blazers 119-117 in OT for NBA Finals berth

PORTLAND (AP) _ Draymond Green had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year with a 119-117 victory on Monday to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry added 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He and Green became the first teammates to have triple doubles in the same playoff game.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference final between the Toronto and Milwaukee. The Bucks lead that series 2-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday night in Canada.

Damian Lillard, playing with separated ribs, had 28 points and 12 assists for Portland. He missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out in the extra period. Meyers Leonard added a career-high 30 points along with 12 rebounds.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

_ The Cavaliers have added former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff to John Beilein’s staff as an associate head coach. Bickerstaff was a candidate for Cleveland’s opening and interviewed for the job before the Cavs lured Beilein from Michigan after a successful 12-year run. Bickerstaff was fired in April by Memphis following a 33-49 season.

_ A person with knowledge of the process tells The Associated Press the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ryan Saunders are finalizing a contract to make the 33-year-old their permanent coach. Saunders was named interim coach in January after Tom Thibodeau was fired. The Timberwolves went 17-25 under Saunders, but players unabashedly endorsed his leadership.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Price returns from injured list, Red Sox beat Jays 12-2

TORONTO (AP) — David Price returned to the Boston Red Sox with another outstanding performance against Toronto Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old left-hander did not allow any earned runs over five innings in a 12-2 rout Monday that improved his record against the Blue Jays to 22-3, including 13-1 in 18 starts at Toronto.

Price had not pitched since May 2 due to left elbow tendinitis. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none.

Toronto scored twice in the second to tie the game after second baseman Michael Chavis allowed Billy McKinney’s two-hop grounder to bounce out of his glove for an error with one out. Richard Ureña grounded out and Luke Maile, who had been 0 for 7 against Price in his career, drove a fastball over the wall in left-center for his second homer this year.

In other MLB action:

_ Franmil Reyes hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to lift rookie Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres snapped a three-game losing streak that had dropped them one game below .500.

_ Miguel Sano’s two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Sano has homered twice in the past three games. Eddie Rosario singled with one out in the eighth before Sano hit Ty Buttrey’s fastball over the wall in right-center. It is the first home run Buttrey (2-2) has allowed in 38 relief appearances over two seasons. Taylor Rogers (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings and Blake Parker got his eighth save.

_ Gary Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to cap a New York rally fueled by Baltimore gaffes, and the Yankees pulled out a 10-7 victory. Gleyber Torres homered twice for the Yankees, who trailed 6-1 in the fourth inning and 7-3 in the sixth.

_ Asdrúbal Cabrera hit two of the five Texas homers, Mike Minor struck out 11 over six innings and the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-9 in a series opener. Hunter Pence, Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor also went deep.

_ Brett Anderson left in the sixth inning with a cervical strain, and the Oakland Athletics hung on to beat the Cleveland Indians 6-4. Anderson allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, improving to 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA in six starts against the Indians.

_ J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the 10th, Jake Arrieta tossed six solid innings in his return to Wrigley Field and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Monday.

_ Jake Marisnick and Tyler White homered and Brad Peacock had another solid start to lead the Houston Astros over the Chicago White Sox 3-0. The Astros played without George Springer, who leads the American League with 17 homers.

_ Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered in the first inning as the New York Mets, after learning embattled manager Mickey Callaway is staying around, broke out of their offensive funk a bit to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3.

_ Mike Soroka carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Monday night. Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, who won the opener of a seven-game trip and have won eight of 11.

MLB-YANKEES-GREGORIUS

Yanks’ Gregorius plays for 1st time since Tommy John surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius played five innings of defense and went 2 for 4 with a walk at extended spring training in his first game action since Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17.

Playing against Detroit Tigers minor leaguers and in front of Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Gregorius singled twice and cleanly fielded three grounders Monday but had an error for an errant throw to first base.

Gregorius is coming back from surgery to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He appears on track to start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment in a week or two and rejoin the Yankees in late June.

In other MLB news:

_ The Atlanta Braves have added veteran help for their patchwork bullpen by acquiring right-hander Anthony Swarzak from Seattle for left-hander Jesse Biddle and right-hander Arodys Vizcaino (viz-ky-EE’-noh). Seattle is sending Atlanta almost $1.8 million to cover about one-third of what’s remaining in Swarzak’s $8 million salary this year.

MLB-RED SOX-YANKEES-LONDON

Yanks, Red Sox play on artificial turf London

NEW YORK (AP) _ The traditional rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will take a radical twist when they meet in London next month: They will play on artificial turf for the first time in more than 2,200 games over a century. Major League Baseball has access to Olympic Stadium for 21 days before the games on June 29 and 30, the sport’s first regular-season contests in Europe, and just five days after to clear out. The league concluded there was not enough time to install real grass.

Starting June 6, gravel will be placed over the covering protecting West Ham’s grass soccer pitch and the running track that is a legacy from the 2012 Olympics. The artificial turf baseball field, similar to modern surfaces used by a few big league clubs, will be installed atop that.

New York pitcher CC Sabathia says because it is the first Yankees-Red Sox game out of the country, why not a lot of firsts?

NHL-PLAYOFFS-SHARKS-INJURIES

Sharks dealing with key injuries heading into Game 6

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ The San Jose Sharks could be headed into their fifth elimination game of the postseason short-handed. The Sharks left town to play Game 6 of the Western Conference final at St. Louis tomorrow with questions about the status of captain Joe Pavelski, high-scoring forward Tomas Hertl and playmaking defenseman Erik Karlsson.

San Jose lost all three stars to injuries during a 5-0 loss at home to the Blues on Sunday that left them trailing the best-of-seven series 3-2 headed into Tuesday night’s game.

The Sharks have already staved off elimination four times this postseason, rallying from 3-1 down in a first-round series against Vegas and then winning a seventh game on home ice in the second round against Colorado.

NFL-NEWS

Indianapolis adds Chad Kelly as 4th quarterback on roster

UNDATED (AP) _ The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent quarterback Chad Kelly. He is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly, who was a teammate of Colts coach Frank Reich.

Chad Kelly was cut by the Denver Broncos in October after being arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge. He pleaded guilty in March to a second-degree misdemeanor. Kelly also was arrested in December 2014 after allegedly being involved in a fight outside a Buffalo night club.

Kelly will be the fourth quarterback on the depth chart behind Pro Bowler Andrew Luck, former starter Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

_ Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster has injured his left leg during an offseason practice and was taken off the field on a cart. Foster went down clutching at his left knee during the first practice of organized team activities. Foster was expected to compete for a starting inside linebacker job this season.

_ The Denver Broncos will induct longtime cornerback Champ Bailey into the team’s Ring of Fame. The ceremony will take place Oct. 13. It’s been quite a memorable year for the 40-year-old Bailey. He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3

_Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was fined a little more than $300 to resolve a traffic violation that resulted in his arrest last month. Fournette pleaded no contest to driving with a suspended license and was docked $303 in fines and court fees. Prosecutors dropped two other charges: speeding and driving with illegal tint.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Governor orders probe of medical board in Ohio State abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has called the late Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss a monster. DeWine ordered a review of the state medical board’s handling of his case decades ago and called for lawmakers to lift the statute of limitations on rape charges.

The Republican governor signed an executive order at a Statehouse news conference creating a group to review a complete, unredacted version of an investigative report released last week to see what the board knew about Strauss, who took his life in 2005, and when. Portions of the report involving the board’s actions had been blacked out.

The report conducted by a law firm and released by the school Friday found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s to the 1990s.

KELLEN WINSLOW JR RAPE TRIAL

1st of 5 women to testify at ex-NFL player’s rape trial

VISTA, California (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to call the first of five women to testify at the rape trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr., whose accusers include a 54-year-old hitchhiker and a 59-year-old homeless woman.

The first accuser is expected to take the stand today.

Winslow is accused of raping three women, including one who says she was attacked 15 years ago when she was 17. Two others say he exposed himself to them.

Defense lawyers told the jury the sex was consensual and asked them not to judge the married father’s “cheating ways.”

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts. His father, Kellen Winslow, a Hall of Famer and former star player of the San Diego Chargers, sat behind him in court Monday.

OBIT-LAUDA

F1 great and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70

BERLIN (AP) — Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died at age 70. Lauda won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry.

The Austria Press Agency quotes Lauda’s family as saying he “passed away peacefully” on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who performed a lung transplant on Lauda last year, says, “Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that.”

The Lauda family says, “His unique successes as a sportsman and entrepreneur are and remain unforgettable.” The family statement says, “His tireless drive, his straightforwardness and his courage remain an example and standard for us all. Away from the public gaze he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him very much.”

In 1976, Lauda was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix, but he made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.