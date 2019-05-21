Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Top-seeded Zverev advances, Dimitrov out at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ernests Gulbis in the second round of the Geneva Open on Tuesday.

The fifth-ranked German, seeking his first title in 2019, saved eight of the nine break points he faced against the 80th-ranked Gulbis.

Former No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov had to come through two rounds of qualifying after all the wild cards were allocated, only to lose his first-round match 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Federico Delbonis.

Dimitrov’s ranking has fallen to No. 47 after a shoulder injury, and he let Delbonis convert all five of his break points.

Damir Dzumhur also came through qualifying and the 57th-ranked Bosnian beat wild-card entry Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5 in the first round. Dzumhur will play second-seeded Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday.

Sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino lost 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The Geneva tournament and another clay-court event this week in Lyon, France, are the final men’s warmups before the French Open begins Sunday.

