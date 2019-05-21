Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Swedish club Djurgarden says player has been racially abused

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish club Djurgarden says one of its players has received racial abuse following a top-flight league game in which he won a penalty.

The Stockholm-based team says striker Mohamed Buya Turay, who is black, has been the subject of “unacceptable messages — both serious insults and racist abuse” since the 2-0 win over Elfsborg on Sunday.

Djurgarden says it does not accept one of its players being exposed to these attacks and wants to “distance itself from this type of behavior.”

Buya Turay was awarded a penalty after being tripped by an Elfsborg player, even though the offense took place just outside the area.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

