Roethlisberger focused on being a better leader in 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he needs to do a better job as a leader in 2019.

Roethlisberger received pointed criticism from former teammates Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell among others during the offseason, both of whom took shots at Roethlisberger’s leadership skills. Roethlisberger says the criticism bothered him but he’s eager to move forward. The 37-year-old added some of the criticism he received was justified in a way because the Steelers collapsed down the stretch and missed the playoffs.

Roethlisberger, who signed a contract extension last month that runs through 2021, says he is focusing on being around more as the team begins organized team activities. He added he’s talked to several teammates in the run-up to the start of OTAs and said he’s “good” with everyone.

