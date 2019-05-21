Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Moore delivers for Arizona in NCAA quarterfinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Haley Moore delivered again for Arizona, making a 15-foot birdie for a 1-up victory that lifted the defending champions to a 3-2 victory over Southern California and a spot in the semifinals at the rain-delayed NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.

A six-hour storm delay meant only the quarterfinals were played Tuesday at Blessing Golf Club.

Auburn, which barely got the final spot in match play, was 3 down in all but one of its matches where it rallied to stun Texas, the top seed from stroke play.

Jennifer Kupcho got the final point for Wake Forest in a 3-2 victory over Arkansas, ending the career of NCAA champion Maria Fassi. In the longest match, Virginia Elena Carter made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 24th hole as Duke eliminated Stanford.

Associated Press

