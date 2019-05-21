Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mississippi State extends Moorhead’s contract through 2022

Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead has received a contract extension through the 2022 season that will pay an average base salary of $3.2 million.

The school announced the extension on Tuesday. Moorhead originally signed a four-year deal worth an average of $2.75 million when he was hired following the 2017 season. The new deal is also four years, which is the longest allowed by state law.

Moorhead will earn a base salary of $3.05 million next season and that number will increase by $100,000 in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Mississippi State is coming off an 8-5 season, including a 4-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference and a loss to Iowa in the Outback Bowl. The Bulldogs had one of the nation’s best defenses but struggled at times on offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Associated Press

Associated Press

