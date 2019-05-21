Michigan’s Brazdeikis staying in draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis is staying in the NBA draft.

The basketball program announced his decision Tuesday. The school announced last month that Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole were declaring for the draft. All three could have changed their minds and come back, but instead, they’ve all said they would indeed leave school.

Brazdeikis led Michigan with 14.8 points a game as a freshman this past season.

In a statement tweeted out by the basketball program Tuesday, Brazdeikis said he’s ready for the next level.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25