Maryland women add Tennessee transfer Mimi Collins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland has boosted its frontcourt by adding Tennessee transfer Mimi Collins.

Maryland announced Tuesday that Collins had signed with the Terrapins. Collins announced May 2 on social media that she was leaving Tennessee.

Collins, a former McDonald’s All-American from Waldorf, Maryland, averaged 5.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in her lone season at Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3 forward started the final four games of Tennessee’s season and averaged nine points and 2.3 rebounds during that stretch.

Collins said in a statement released by the university, “I wanted to come to Maryland because I wanted to stay home and play with great people.”

Collins has three seasons of eligibility remaining. She plans to seek a waiver from the NCAA that would enable her to play for Maryland immediately. Without the waiver, Collins would need to sit out the 2019-20 season.

