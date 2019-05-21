Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan earns France call-up

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps has called up three new players, including Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, for upcoming European qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra and a friendly against Bolivia.

Maignan, who was voted the league’s best goalkeeper last week, was rewarded for his excellent season with French league runner-up Lille.

In the absence of Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, who is out injured, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet was also called up for the first time alongside Lyon right back Leo Dubois.

France will play Bolivia on June 2 before taking on Turkey on June 8 and Andorra three days later.

With Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris unavailable for the Bolivia friendly because of the Champions League final against Liverpool, Deschamps called up four ‘keepers. The two others are PSG’s Alphonse Areola and Montpellier’s Benjamin Lecomte.

Lloris and Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko will join the rest of the team on June 3.

___

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Benjamin Lecomte (Montpellier), Mike Maignan (Lille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Clément Lenglet (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Lyon), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Everton)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports