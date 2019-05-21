Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon out indefinitely with hip injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon is out indefinitely with a hip injury that could put his senior season in jeopardy.

The Hawkeyes say Bohannon, who suffered the previously undisclosed injury early in 2018-19, will undergo surgery Wednesday in Iowa City.

Bohannon ranked third on the team with 11.6 points per game as a junior last season, and he led the Big Ten in free throw shooting percentage.

Iowa said Bohannon was able to manage the injury last season and he had hoped the rest and rehabilitation would heal it. But Bohannon ultimately decided on surgery, and Iowa says it’ll reevaluate Bohannon throughout the summer and fall.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado

Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado

1:20 am
Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

6:55 pm
Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

3:42 pm
Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado
Sports

Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame
Sports

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Scroll to top
Skip to content