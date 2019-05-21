Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Germany beats Finland, Czech Republic tops Swiss at worlds

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored tiebreaking and go-ahead goals late in the third period, lifting Germany to a 4-2 win over Finland at the world hockey championship.

Both Group A teams will advance to the quarterfinals and their seeding will be determined after the United State plays Canada on Tuesday night.

The Czech Republic closed the preliminary round with a 5-4 win over Switzerland in Bratislava, getting one goal and two assists each from Jakub Voracek and Dominik Simon. Both countries in Group B will be among the final eight teams competing in the tournament Thursday.

