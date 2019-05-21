FIFA working on solution for World Cup ticketing issue

Responding to criticism after some fans buying tickets for the Women’s World Cup were not given seats together, FIFA said it was working toward a solution with the local organizing committee in France.

Tickets were made available for printing Monday and ticket holders learned their seats were sometimes split up in separate rows and different sections — even couples and families with children were separated. The backlash on social media was swift.

On Tuesday, FIFA posted a statement to its website explaining that high demand for some matches, including the semifinal and final in Lyon, meant only single seats were available. FIFA also said that it estimates only a small number of fans are affected.

