Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ethridge, Ole Miss top Missouri 2-1 in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Will Ethridge allowed one run in seven innings and Mississippi beat Missouri 2-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The defending champion Rebels (34-23) face No. 2 seed Arkansas in the second round Wednesday, when the tournament moves to double elimination. The Tigers (34-22-1) were eliminated after managing seven hits and striking out 10 times.

Ethridge (6-6) allowed all seven hits but struck out six and didn’t issue a walk.

Tyler Myers struck out the side in the eighth for Ole Miss and Ryan Olenek pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. Olenek also started in center field and had two hits, then struck out Thomas Broyles looking to strand a runner on second and end the game.

Austin James’ RBI double in the second gave Missouri a 1-0 lead. Reliever Jacob Cantleberry (4-5) allowed both runs.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Golden beats Cheyenne Mountain to claim the 4A boys lacrosse title

Golden beats Cheyenne Mountain to claim the 4A boys lacrosse title

3:09 pm
Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado

Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado

1:20 am
Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

6:55 pm
Golden beats Cheyenne Mountain to claim the 4A boys lacrosse title
Sports

Golden beats Cheyenne Mountain to claim the 4A boys lacrosse title

Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado
Sports

Pirates to start Archer in home opener against Colorado

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame
Sports

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Scroll to top
Skip to content