Duke tops Notre Dame 10-6 at ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Michael Rothenberg hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and Duke beat Notre Dame 10-6 on Tuesday night at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

The seventh-seeded Blue Devils (31-24) won their opener in pool play and will earn a spot in the semifinals with a victory over second-seeded Georgia Tech (38-16) on Friday.

Lead-off hitter Joey Loperfido went 1 for 3 with three walks and three runs scored for Duke.

Rothenberg’s drive to right-center in the first put the Blue Devils up 4-0. He added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Reliever Matt Dockman (6-1) entered in the fourth and gave up three hits in three innings for the victory. Thomas Girard struck out six in 2 2/3 innings for his ninth save.

Eric Gilgenbach hit a solo homer for the 11th-seeded Fighting Irish (24-29).

Associated Press

